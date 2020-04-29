Jefferson Chamber Releases Episode Five of ‘Vision and Voice’ Podcast

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

The Jefferson Chamber is excited to introduce Episode 5 of the Vision & Voice: Engage 2020 video series! Released weekly, the videos feature knowledgeable leaders in the Jefferson Parish community to share their insight on how COVID-19 is affecting our region.

On this episode, Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy talks with Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Councilman, District 2 Deano Bonano on the latest updates on COVID-19, curbside pick-up and outdoor seating options, loan information, and food bank and meal services in Jefferson Parish.





