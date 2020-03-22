Jefferson Chamber Releases COVID-19 Statement

METAIRIE – From a press release:

Since 1997, the Jefferson Chamber has been a champion of free enterprise, job creation, and quality of life for our parish and region. We have always emphasized that “if we are not at the table, we are on the menu.” And now, as with the storms of the past, we realize that our valued members need us at the table more than ever.

Our intent this month was to work for common sense legal reform and to once and for all lower your personal and corporate car insurance rates. Like our Gala, networking events and committee meetings, we have only postponed that mission and that victory. So, we have moved to crisis mode and want you to know just what you can expect during this pandemic from your award winning Jefferson Chamber.

We Will Lead – Whether in front of or behind the scenes, we will work for business. Period. We realize the impact this unfortunate viral disease has and will have on our economy. We will be a part of the conversations bringing businesses and employeesback to work. Further, our involvement and voice will not be limited to Kenner, Metairie, Gretna, and Lafitte, but rather will be regional. We want to support our partners in all directions; yet, at the same time, we recognize that the population is largest in Jefferson Parish.

We Will Only Deliver Facts, Not Fear – It is important that as much as we can, we dispel rumors. We have a serious health issue, but the rumors and anxiety can cause our economy to spiral out of control.





Here are some links containing valuable information:



We Will Advocate – Your Chamber leaders are working in front of and behind the scenes on issues that impact business. From restaurant deliveries and openings to secondary supply chain issues to financial institution matters, we are continually listening and advocating. We all need to advocate for the good of our economy. We are working closely with local, state, and federal officials and expect your input.

We Will Communicate YOUR Good Messages – We want to promote your good news, specials, and virtual events. Now more than ever, we want to encourage our members to utilize all of the resources and benefits the chamber has to offer. In addition, we will be very aggressive in promoting the expertise and opportunities provided by our High Investors. We are your resource, so please utilize that benefit. To add your events, promotions, and press releases to our website, click here .

We Will Lead by Example and Promote Our Member Companies – Although we may not always agree with local, state, or federal government decisions, we will advocate for free enterprise and jobs We may not always concur, but we will always follow the guidelines and encourage our members to do the same. Likewise, we will encourage our members and partners to do business with our member companies.

We are Your Voice and are Open for Business – While the legislative session has been suspended and we have postponed many events and committee meetings, we are here working for you. Please reach out to the appropriate team member below with any questions or concerns.





Comments

comments