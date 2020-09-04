Jefferson Chamber Presents ‘Tour de Jefferson’

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will present the “Ride of the Region” beginning at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at the Estelle Playground, 5801 Leo Kerner Lafitte Parkway in Marrero.

From the Chamber: “Whether you’re super experienced, or you just bought your family bikes in the last six months, we know you’re itching to get out for a day of perfect roads, sunshine, and cool crisp air. We’re thrilled to offer the cycling community a fun, safe, and family-friendly event this Fall! Celebrating it’s 14th year, Tour de Jefferson is a unique way to experience the scenery of Louisiana’s heartland! This event is a social ride for cycling enthusiasts of all experience levels through Jefferson Parish.”

Click here to register.