Jefferson Chamber to Host ‘State of Jefferson’

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber will present its annual State of Jefferson Luncheon on Thursday, Nov 19 at Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center, Hall C. The event features a presentation on current activities and developments in Jefferson Parish and is delivered by Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Council Chairman Ricky Templet. Local business leaders and politicians will attend. The event is limited to 250 attendees and is currently sold out. There is a waiting list enabled should seats become available. Sponsorships are still available!

