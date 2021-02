Jefferson Chamber Presents Discussion of PPP and ERTC

METAIRIE – On the first “Vision & Voice” video of 2021, Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy talks with Stephen Blitz and Kathryn Pittman of accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville about the Payroll Protection Program and Employee Retention & Tax Credits for 2020 and 2021.

The video series is sponsored by Atmos Energy.

