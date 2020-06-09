Jefferson Chamber Presents ‘Black and Gold Bidding Bash’

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

Get in on the Bidding Wars of the Year at the Black and Gold Bidding Bash!

Mark your calendars for silent & live auctions, raffles, telethon, and more all brought to your door! The silent auction will be open for bidding Wednesday, June 17 at 5 PM – Friday, June 26 at MIDNIGHT. New items will be added daily!

The 2020 Telethon will be LIVE on YouTube & Facebook on Wednesday, June 24 from 5-7 PM. Bidding for the live auction will be hosted on Zoom. To bid on live auction items, click the “REGISTER” button on our event web page and complete the registration form. Zoom event details will be sent to all live auction participants by 12 PM on Wednesday, June 24th. Porch parties and small gatherings encouraged!

