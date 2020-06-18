Jefferson Chamber Podcast Features JEDCO’s Jerry Bologna

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber released Episode 9 of the Vision & Voice: Engage 2020 video series, presented by Atmos Energy. The videos feature leaders in the Jefferson Parish community sharing their insight on the effects of COVID-19 in our region.

On this episode, Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy talks with JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna on the latest updates on COVID-19 during Phase 2, small business grants and support, and the mission of JEDCO in Jefferson Parish.