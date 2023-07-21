Jefferson Chamber Leads ‘InterCity’ Visit to Austin

Photo courtesy of the Jefferson Chamber

METAIRIE, La. — From July 18 to July 21, Members of the Jefferson Chamber and other greater New Orleans community leaders embarked on an “InterCity Visit” to Austin, Texas. The delegation of public, private and nonprofit leaders met with their Texas counterparts to discuss challenges, opportunities, achievements and best practices. The trip focused on economic development, education, workforce development and quality-of-life initiatives. This is the chamber’s second InterCity visit since a 2021 junket to Nashville.