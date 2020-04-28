Jefferson Chamber Launches ‘Bites for Knights’ Program

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

Want to show appreciation for all of the first-responder heroes of COVID-19? You can do so by providing a snack or meal through “Bites for Knights,” the newly-formed meal donation program through the Jefferson Chamber Foundation!

Donations will be collected through the Chamber’s Foundation and meals + snacks will be catered by Jefferson Chamber member restaurants. Delivery is included so that you can #stayhome and help #flattenthecurve!

While Improving Business through providing resources, the Vision & Voice video series and more, the Jefferson Chamber is also Improving Lives through Bites for Knights.

Click here to donate.





Comments

comments