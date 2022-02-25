Jefferson Chamber, Krewe of Argus Unite to Recognize Pandemic Heroes

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

A founding member of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and this year’s King of Argus, Lee Giorgio, is proud to announce the Krewe of Argus will recognize heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic as riders in the krewe’s Mardi Gras Day parade March 1 in Metairie.

The Jefferson Chamber and Krewe of Argus collaborated to honor some of the brave men and women who were instrumental during the fight and recovery efforts of the pandemic. The Jefferson Chamber was instrumental in providing and assisting the community with vaccine information and key strategies to keep businesses afloat.

Float 12A will honor healthcare heroes and float 12B will include four educators recognized as Teacher of the Year in Jefferson Parish, firefighters, police officers, and additional healthcare professionals. Members of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the Jefferson Chamber will also ride alongside the heroes.

The Jefferson Chamber and Krewe of Argus are ecstatic to honor these heroes and encourage parade spectators to celebrate them during their ride on Tuesday!