Jefferson Chamber Issues Call for Board Nominations
METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Chamber:
As we near the new year, it is time to request nominations for our 2023 board of directors. Nominations are open to all Jefferson Chamber members. If you would like to nominate yourself or someone else to the board, please complete the online nomination form. The nominating committee will meet next month to review all nominations.
All nominations must be submitted by Tuesday, Oct. 4. Please note that as we grow this chamber in number and relevance, the personal commitment of our board members in terms of time and resources is of great importance. We have provided board member expectations and responsibilities below for your reference.
Board Member Expectations and Responsibilities
In January, all board members will again be asked to sign a commitment pledge that includes in summary the following responsibilities:
- Attendance and Participation: We need you engaged in our board, committees, and events. Attendance at a minimum of (70%) of board meetings is expected.
- Representation and Positive Presence: We need leading ambassadors within our community who provide a positive representation of the Jefferson Chamber.
- Strategic Planning and Implementation: We need big thinkers and forward moving leaders.
- Recruitment and Retention: We need your help in growing and retaining our membership. Each Board member is expected to recruit (3) new businesses as Chamber members and support retention efforts.
- Financial Resources: We need your support and resources in fundraising events. Each board member is expected to attend or sponsor Chamber events throughout the year.