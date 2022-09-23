Jefferson Chamber Issues Call for Board Nominations

METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Chamber:

As we near the new year, it is time to request nominations for our 2023 board of directors. Nominations are open to all Jefferson Chamber members. If you would like to nominate yourself or someone else to the board, please complete the online nomination form. The nominating committee will meet next month to review all nominations.

All nominations must be submitted by Tuesday, Oct. 4. Please note that as we grow this chamber in number and relevance, the personal commitment of our board members in terms of time and resources is of great importance. We have provided board member expectations and responsibilities below for your reference.

Board Member Expectations and Responsibilities

In January, all board members will again be asked to sign a commitment pledge that includes in summary the following responsibilities: