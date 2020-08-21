Jefferson Chamber Hosts Webinar for Small Businesses

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

In these unprecedented times, we know that small businesses are in need of help. That’s why we’ve teamed up with CO – by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce – to bring you a new webinar full of relevant and timely content for your small business.

Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. for CO— Blueprint: Operating a Socially Distant Business where you’ll hear from local New Orleans speakers and national experts on the following topics:

– Strategies for bringing employees and customers through your doors safely

– Ideas for re-imagining your current space to allow for greater social distancing

– Insights for re-thinking how business gets done – whether remote or at a 6-foot distance

Click here to register.