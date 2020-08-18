Jefferson Chamber Hosts Webinar About Main Street Recovery Program

METAIRIE – The Louisiana Main Street Recovery Program is a new state law designed to reimburse eligible small businesses for up to $15,000 in expenses incurred due to COVID-19. Administered by the Louisiana Department of Treasury, the program aims to help small businesses recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. Some expenses the grant will reimburse include cleaning fees, costs to create social distancing, PPE, contactless equipment, some technology fees, signage, etc. Business interruption costs may also be reimbursable, including mortgage interest or rent of a business location, payroll, and others.

The Jefferson Chamber is hosting a webinar with Treasurer John Schroder on the Main Street Recovery Program on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

The webinar will provide an update on the Main Street Program, how businesses are benefitting from the program, and tips to help businesses file applications.

Click here to register.