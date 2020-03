Jefferson Chamber Hosts Virtual Event

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

Join the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals on Wednesday, March 25 for an exciting Trivia Night via Zoom! This event is designed to be a nice break from the WFH (work from home) hustle that everyone has been practicing these days. Consider ordering local take-out or delivery for an even more enjoyable evening at home! The event begins at 6:45 p.m.





