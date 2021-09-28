Jefferson Chamber Hosts Business Recovery Webinar

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

We know working through a crisis is difficult. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce have worked closely with our partners to provide access to valuable resources and up-to-the-minute information to aid in the continued recovery of our businesses, our economy, and our community. Given the impact the storm had on our businesses, we chose to shift the upcoming Prosper Jefferson seminar topic to focus on Business Recovery Resources.

JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber will host a Prosper Jefferson webinar featuring local leaders and experts who will provide guidance and support in areas related to storm recovery.

Topics include:

Jefferson Parish update on Hurricane Ida recovery

What businesses need to know from Jefferson Parish as they rebuild

Current recovery resources for businesses

And more!

Join us via ZOOM on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Please register for the event in advance.

Click here to register.