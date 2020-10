Jefferson Chamber Hosts Business Card Exchange

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber will host a business card exchange from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts, 740 4th St., Gretna. It’s an evening of “networking, food and fun.” Free for Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson and Convention and Visitors Bureau members.

