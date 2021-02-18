Jefferson Chamber Hosts Business Card Exchange

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber will host a business card exchange from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Copeland’s of New Orleans in Harvey.

The networking happy hour is designed for catching up with clients and friends – and finding new business. Complimentary food and beverage will be provided.

Admission is free for members of the Jefferson Chamber and/or the Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau and $20 for prospective members.

*Attendance will be capped, and masks will be required to ensure social distancing and safety.

