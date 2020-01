Jefferson Chamber Hosts Annual Meeting

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting, titled “Your Vision – Your Voice – Your Region,” from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Crowne Plaza New Orleans Airport, 2829 Williams Blvd. Presenters will celebrate the accomplishments oF 2019 and announce plans for initiatives, events and advocacy in 2020. This is one of the chamber’s largest networking and social events of the year.

