Jefferson Business Council Names Jim Martin 2022 Chairman

METAIRIE — Jim Martin was elected 2022 chairman of the Jefferson Business Council at a Nov. 17 general membership meeting.

JBC Executive Director Tim Coulon congratulated the new officers and thanked the 2021 board, especially Chairman Eric Bosch, for its leadership during challenging times. Despite the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, membership increased, the JBC was active in supporting business legislation and the JBC worked with the Jefferson administration and council on many local initiatives.

Martin, who is partner and president of Design Engineering, has worked on a number of major infrastructure projects in Jefferson Parish, including a West Bank Expressway Ramp; improvements on Veterans Boulevard and Manhattan Boulevard; and many other transportation, drainage, roadwa and bridge projects that serve the people of Jefferson. Martin’s previous experience includes working for Burk-Kleinpeter. Martin is also a local real estate investor and 2022 JEDCO Board Member.

“The last two years have been spent managing the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ida. In the coming year, it is my hope that the JBC will be able to assist the Parish Government and its residents to leverage the once-in-a-generation federal spending to make transformational changes to improve the experience of living in Jefferson Parish. The JBC can play a major role in making Jefferson Parish a place where our children and grandchildren can find lifelong opportunities,” said Martin.

The 2022 Jefferson Business Council Chairman and Board Officers include:

Chairman Jim Martin, President, Design Engineering Inc

Vice Chair, Chairman Elect Philip Rebowe, CPA, Postlethwaite & Netterville

2nd Vice Chair Mark Rosa, President & CEO, Jefferson Financial

Treasurer Fred Preis, Senior Partner, Breazeale, Sachse, LLP

Secretary Greg LaCour, Partner, Blue Williams, LLC

Past Chair Eric Bosch, CEO, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors

The mission of the JBC is to promote and encourage economic development in Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Business Council membership consists of a variety of civic leaders, business owners and CEOs who have worked to create a vibrant quality of life and economic development environment in Jefferson Parish over many years.