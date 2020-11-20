Jefferson Business Council Chooses Eric Bosch to Be 2021 Chairman

METAIRIE — The Jefferson Business Council has selected CPA Eric Bosch as its 2021 chairman. He will begin his duties on Jan. 1. The JBC also selected its board officers at a general membership meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Bosch was recently named president and CEO of LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors. He is currently a director in the audit and assurance services group and will begin his new duties on Dec. 1, 2021. Bosch joined LaPorte in 1990. He has served in a variety of civic and business roles throughout his career.

“The Jefferson Business Council has a great history of working with our elected leaders and other business groups in addressing the critical issues impacting businesses in Jefferson Parish and the region,” said Bosch. “I am fortunate to be following a long list of great leaders who have made such a positive impact on the business climate in Jefferson Parish. Uncertainty is a huge risk every business must manage. With all of the disruption that has occurred during 2020, my focus will be on tackling those issues that can bring some level of stability back to our business community.”

The 2021 Jefferson Business Council Chairman and Board Officers include:

Eric Bosch, Chairman

Philip Rebowe, First Chairman

Jim Martin, Second Vice Chairman

E Fred Pries, Secretary

Mark Rosa, Treasurer

Vincent Palumbo, Past Chairman

The mission of the JBC is to promote and encourage economic development in Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Business Council membership consists of a variety of civic leaders, business owners and CEOs who have worked to create a vibrant quality of life and economic development environment in Jefferson Parish over many years.