Jefferson Business Council Announces Leadership Team
METAIRIE – The Jefferson Business Council (JBC) announced its leadership team for the year 2020 and the hiring of new executive director Tim Coulon, who is the former Jefferson Parish President. Former Executive Director Tony Ligi has taken the position of executive legal counsel for the Louisiana State Treasurer.
The 2020 JBC officers are:
Chairman – Vincent Palumbo
Vice Chairman/Chairman Elect 2021 – Eric Bosch
Second Vice Chairman – Louis Lauricella
Treasure – Philip Rebowe
Secretary – Jim Martin
The JBC’s mission is to “encourage, promote, and enhance the economic posture, social welfare, and environment of Jefferson Parish and the River Region.”