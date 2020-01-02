Jefferson Business Council Announces Leadership Team

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Business Council (JBC) announced its leadership team for the year 2020 and the hiring of new executive director Tim Coulon, who is the former Jefferson Parish President. Former Executive Director Tony Ligi has taken the position of executive legal counsel for the Louisiana State Treasurer.

The 2020 JBC officers are:

Chairman – Vincent Palumbo

Vice Chairman/Chairman Elect 2021 – Eric Bosch

Second Vice Chairman – Louis Lauricella

Treasure – Philip Rebowe

Secretary – Jim Martin

The JBC's mission is to "encourage, promote, and enhance the economic posture, social welfare, and environment of Jefferson Parish and the River Region."





