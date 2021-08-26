Jeff Schiffman Named Communications VP at GNO Foundation

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Foundation announced that Jeff Schiffman will join the organization as vice president for communications and public affairs. Schiffman most recently served as the director of admission for Tulane University’s Office of Undergraduate Admission.

“We’re thrilled to have Jeff join the foundation at this exciting time as we work to expand our leadership throughout our region,” said Andy Kopplin, GNOF president and CEO. “Jeff brings a wealth of experience in communicating complex narratives in creative and easy to understand messages. His storytelling and leadership skills will be a tremendous asset as we work to share the positive impact our donors and fundholders, corporate and foundation partners, grantees, and board and staff are making in the greater New Orleans region.”

In his previous role, Schiffman supervised much of the marketing and communication efforts throughout the admission recruitment cycle at Tulane University. He oversaw the media and international admission teams and directed major scholarship programs at the University, including the Posse Foundation Scholarship. During his 16-year tenure, he was responsible for crafting a communication plan that attracted more than 26,000 students to New Orleans for their college experience while simultaneously working to create a positive change in the diversity of Tulane’s student body.

“Reading the foundation’s mission to create a vibrant, sustainable and just region for all was what immediately attracted me to starting my new career here,” said Schiffman. “It’s been a dream come true to get to work at a place that creates such a lasting, positive impact on our greater community.”

Schiffman holds a master’s degree in liberal arts from Tulane’s School of Professional Advancement and a bachelor’s degree of science in management from Tulane’s A. B. Freeman School of Business.