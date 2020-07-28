Jeff Chamber’s ‘Vision & Voice’ Video Series Features Michael Hecht

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

The Jefferson Chamber is excited to release Episode 11 of the Vision & Voice: Engage 2020 video series, presented by Atmos Energy. The videos feature knowledgeable leaders in the Jefferson Parish community to share their insight on the latest happenings.

On this episode, Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy talks with Greater New Orleans Inc. president and CEO Michael Hecht about reopening the economy, plans for Jefferson Parish schools, grant programs, and resources available through GNO Inc.