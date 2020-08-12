Jeff Chamber’s ‘Reverse D.C. Fly-In’ Scheduled for Oct. 7-8 in Baton Rouge

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber will be hosting the Reverse D.C. Fly-In Congressional & State Leadership Summit Oct. 7-8 in Baton Rouge. Throughout the trip, participants have an opportunity to advocate for key issues facing the greater New Orleans region and meet with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and state leadership. Attendees will travel to and from Baton Rouge in a luxury charter bus and stay at the Watermark Baton Rouge. The trip will include a cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres at the Old State Capitol and a breakfast with the Louisiana congressional delegation and state leadership at the new Louisiana Association of Business and Industry headquarters. Additional event activities are currently being finalized.

The Reverse D.C. Fly-In All Inclusive Package ($750) includes ground transportation, one night at the Watermark Hotel, lunch, cocktail reception, and breakfast briefing — plus all other daytime events and supporting materials designed to put attendees in touch with Louisiana’s U.S. congressional members.