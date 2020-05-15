Jeff Chambers Hosts Virtual Seminar on Employee Benefits

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce:

Register here for May 21 event

Tomorrow is the first day of phase one of the Jefferson Back to Business Plan, the official strategy to reopen the Jefferson Parish economy. This plan was developed with medical experts and an industry task force and includes important standards and recommendations, industry guidelines, a vision for a phased reopening, and valuable resources to jumpstart business. Details for phase one are outlined on page 18 with industry-specific guidance, capacity limitations and additional restrictions.

Whether your business operations will resume in phase 1, 2, or 3, preparing return-to-work policies that adhere to all general federal, state, and local standards, as well as industry-specific protocols, is crucial to ensure the safety of your employees and customers.

Equally as important to protecting your business from the virus, is making sure that you protect your business from legal liabilities and that you are fully compliant with HR policies. Navigating fast-changing policy updates and guidance can be overwhelming, especially for small businesses.

Join us for a LiveWell Jefferson Webinar focusing on policy updates and best practices for managing employee benefits in a post-pandemic workplace. Our expert speakers, E. Fredrick Preis, Jr., Senior Partner with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, L.L.P., Labor & Employment Law Section and Ryan Rodrigue, Managing Partner with Hollis Companies, Specializing in Employee Benefits, will review guidance for the following:

Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which includes the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act

The Department of Labor’s new model notices for COBRA and extensions for certain employee benefit plan deadlines

EEOC updates for employer guidance on coronavirus and the ADA





