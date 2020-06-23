Jeff Chamber to Host Virtual ‘Sip and Craft’ Event

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

Join the Jefferson Chamber and the Rustic Brush for a Virtual Sip and Craft Happy Hour on Wednesday, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Every attendee will receive a crafting kit that includes a pre-stained, customizable wooden board, disposable apron, paint, brushes and a painting stencil of your choosing, as well as access to a virtual crafting workshop hosted by the Rustic Brush.

Once you’ve registered, pick up your kit between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at the Rustic Brush located at 4650 W. Esplanade Ave., Suite 101.

$48/Kit I Use Code JChappyhour for $8 off.

Click here to register.