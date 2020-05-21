Jeff Chamber to Host Virtual ‘Business & Breakfast’

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

Business & Breakfast is a targeted networking and contact-building breakfast that is designed to give attendees an opportunity to share their business with fellow Chamber members. Grab your coffee and breakfast from home and join us next Friday, May 29 from 8:30 – 9:30 AM for structured networking with fellow Chamber members!

Friday, May 29 I 8:30 – 9:30 AM

PRE-REGISTRATION & PAYMENT ARE REQUIRED

$5 for Members I $10 for Prospective Members

An email with Zoom call-in information will be provided after registering.





