Jeff Chamber Shares COVID-19 Information for Office Buildings

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

Office building employers, building owners and managers, and building operations specialists can take steps to create a safe and healthy workplace and protect workers and clients from the risks of contracting COVID-19.

Last week, the CDC issued new recommendations for office spaces:

Inspect ventilation systems to ensure they operate properly

Increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible

Check for hazards associated with prolonged facility shutdown

Conduct a thorough hazard assessment of the workplace to identify potential workplace hazards that could increase risks for COVID-19 transmission

Develop hazard controls using the hierarchy of controls to reduce transmission among workers





