Jeff Chamber Presents Episode 8 of Video Series

METAIRIE –

The Jefferson Chamber is excited to release Episode 8 of the Vision & Voice: Engage 2020 video series, presented by Atmos Energy! The videos feature knowledgeable leaders in the Jefferson Parish community to share their insight on how COVID-19 is affecting our region.

On this episode, Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy talks with Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Councilwoman, District 5 Jennifer Van Vrancken on the latest updates on COVID-19 during Phase 1, nursing home statistics, testing in Metairie, and the new Bucktown Boardwalk.