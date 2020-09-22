Jeff Chamber, JEDCO Host Webinar on Government Contracts

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Economic Development Commission will host a webinar about government contracting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

In the 2019 fiscal year, the United States government spent $594 billion dollars on business contracts – ranging from office supplies and janitorial services to technology and planning. Federal contract spending grew at a rate of nearly 7.6% every year since 2015, according to Bloomberg Government. Doing business with the government can be very lucrative work for businesses.

That’s why the Jefferson Chamber and JEDCO teamed up to present a Prosper Jefferson webinar, presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union, on government contracts and how to obtain them. Two experts will provide their guidance and advice on how to navigate the contract system and to provide an update on what working with the government looks like in the midst of a pandemic.

Topics that will be covered include:

How to determine if your business should be doing business with the government

Basic requirements of doing business with the government

How to secure government contracts

How COVID-19 impacts doing business with the government

Click here to register.