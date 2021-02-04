Jeff Chamber, JEDCO Announce 2021 ‘Prosper Jefferson’ Lineup

Getty Images

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) have announced the lineup for their 2021 Prosper Jefferson event series.

JEDCO and the Chamber will host 11 Prosper Jefferson seminars this year featuring experts from around the Greater New Orleans region. Each event will highlight an informational topic to assist local businesses in achieving growth and success. The topics will be:

February 24 | Human Resources

March 31st | Women in Leadership Panel

April 28 | Company Culture & Employee Morale

May 26 | Crisis & Resilience Planning

June 30 | Marketing, Branding & Advertising

July 28 | Fundraising & Grant Writing

August 25 | Community & Civic Engagement

September 29 | Social Media

October 27 | Leadership

November 17 | Small Business Financing

December 15 | Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber created the monthly seminar series in 2015 to educate, inspire and assist small business owners in Jefferson Parish.

At this time, all seminars will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m.

Click here to view the 2020 Prosper Jefferson webinar recordings.