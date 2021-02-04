Jeff Chamber, JEDCO Announce 2021 ‘Prosper Jefferson’ Lineup
METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) have announced the lineup for their 2021 Prosper Jefferson event series.
JEDCO and the Chamber will host 11 Prosper Jefferson seminars this year featuring experts from around the Greater New Orleans region. Each event will highlight an informational topic to assist local businesses in achieving growth and success. The topics will be:
February 24 | Human Resources
March 31st | Women in Leadership Panel
April 28 | Company Culture & Employee Morale
May 26 | Crisis & Resilience Planning
June 30 | Marketing, Branding & Advertising
July 28 | Fundraising & Grant Writing
August 25 | Community & Civic Engagement
September 29 | Social Media
October 27 | Leadership
November 17 | Small Business Financing
December 15 | Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber created the monthly seminar series in 2015 to educate, inspire and assist small business owners in Jefferson Parish.
At this time, all seminars will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m.
Click here to view the 2020 Prosper Jefferson webinar recordings.