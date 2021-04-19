Jeff Chamber Hosts ‘Prosper Jefferson: Company Culture’

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber will host a webinar titled “Proper Jefferson: Company Culture” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28 via Zoom. Click here to register.

From the Chamber: “Fostering a positive corporate culture can have a major impact on employee engagement and retention. Experts believe that developing a strategy to motivate and inspire your team will increase productivity and boost morale – and in most cases, will help you attract quality talent as well. There are many unique ways to enhance company culture to attract, retain, and engage with high-performing individuals. Placing an emphasis on culture can go a long way to boost your bottom line. These days, there are lots of ways that local businesses are practicing positive company culture- even in the midst of a global pandemic. As part of the Prosper Jefferson seminar series, JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber teamed up to bring you a whole webinar about building a positive company culture – whether teams are working onsite or from home. Join us to hear from regional experts who have employed great company culture strategies to attract talent and keep employees happy.

Topics include:

How to build a positive company culture

Focusing on a healthy workplace environment

How to maintain morale during crisis

How to build employee engagement and productivity

Successful case studies from local businesses

