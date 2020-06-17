Jeff Chamber Hosts Drive-In Fireworks, Concert

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber is hosting an Independence Day celebration featuring music from Bag of Donuts and drive-in fireworks on July 2 at the Bucktown Marina. Organizers say it will be a social distancing-friendly event that brings the community together for live music, food, drinks, and fireworks over Lake Pontchartrain.

Registration will be drive-in movie theater style with parking spots available for $25 (includes vehicle and driver) plus $15 per passenger. Outside food and drink will be allowed, and local food and bar trucks will be onsite with refreshments for purchase.

Hours 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.