JEDCO Wins International Economic Development Award

AVONDALE, La. – The International Economic Development Council has recognized the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission as one of the top economic development organizations in the world. JEDCO received a Silver Economic Development Organization of the Year Award for excellence in long-term strategic planning, organizational development and significant community impact and innovation. Additionally, JEDCO received a Silver Award for a paid advertising campaign to promote JEDCO’s financing programs.

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. These 35 awards honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities.

JEDCO received the EDO of the Year Award based on the organization’s many projects and initiatives designed and implemented to improve quality of life, enhance economic activity, and position Jefferson Parish as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and business growth. In its application, JEDCO cited a focus on business recovery in the midst of a global pandemic, creation of the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Strategic Plan, development of the Churchill Master Plan, launch of the Jefferson Parish Pulse podcast, success of the Jefferson EDGE 2020 long-term economic development strategic plan, and the continued focus on core services meant to attract new business, retain existing businesses and create jobs and investment throughout Jefferson Parish. Throughout the year, JEDCO has exhibited consistent leadership and coordination with key partners to support business recovery during the COVID-19 crisis. The JEDCO team works in tandem with key partners and stakeholders to ensure that Jefferson Parish continues to be a top destination for business annually. Click here to read the 2019 JEDCO Annual Report, which outlines a number of JEDCO’s projects, initiatives and economic development wins.

JEDCO received the paid advertising campaign award for marketing the organization’s SBA 504 Loan Program. As a Certified Economic Development Corporation, JEDCO is able to administer SBA 504 loans in partnership with conventional financial institutions. JEDCO launched a paid advertising campaign in 2018 to raise awareness about JEDCO’s ability to lend SBA 504 dollars, to highlight the benefits of this program and to increase the number of SBA 504 loans being administered by the JEDCO Development Corporation. JEDCO’s marketing approach included traditional platforms (print and radio) as well as digital and outdoor platforms. The integrated strategy allowed JEDCO to reach a vast audience across multiple target industries and locations. The paid advertising campaign spanned over two years with measurable positive results. Since the beginning of 2018, JEDCO has increased SBA 504 Loans by 300%. In 2019, the organization became the #1 performing Certified Development Corporation in Louisiana.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious recognitions from IEDC, which highlight JEDCO’s standing as an international leader in the economic development industry,” said JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna. “These awards speak volumes to the work that JEDCO’s staff and commissioners do on a daily basis. Moreover, this is a testament to the invaluable resources that the Jefferson Parish Council and administration afford us to carry out our efforts. We are proud to do this great work on behalf of our businesses in Jefferson Parish and we thank our many partners for their support.”

JEDCO received both of the IEDC Awards for communities with a population between 200,000 and 500,000. Awards were presented during IEDC’s Annual Conference, which was held virtually this year.