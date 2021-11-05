JEDCO, Town of Jean Lafitte to Host Seafood Industry Event

Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. —From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:



In Jefferson Parish, fishing and seafood businesses are key players in our regional and statewide economy. Our business owners supply fish, shrimp, oysters and more across the state and the U.S. Despite the economic and cultural significance of our local seafood industry, it remains under served. Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 have had a devastating impact on our seafood communities, creating significant barriers for businesses that were already experiencing disadvantages in growth.

Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), in partnership with the Town of Jean Lafitte, announced plans to host “Focus on our Fishermen,” an evening event to provide fishermen and fisheries-related businesses with access to tools and resources that can guide recovery and beyond. Local partners will be available to provide information on recovery assistance, small business financing programs, and more to help our fishing industry come back stronger and more resilient than ever.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 9,

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE:

Jean Lafitte Auditorium

4953 City Park Drive, Lafitte, LA 70067

JEDCO is dedicated to the growth and success of the local seafood industry. This event allows the economic development organization to provide opportunities for investment, growth and job creation in iconic, and often under served, fisheries-related businesses. Providing support for local fishermen will have far-reaching and positive results. JEDCO believes the infusion of resources into the seafood industry will have a catalytic impact on the many different businesses and industries that Jefferson Parish seafood serves and supplies.

All guests are invited to stop in within the three-hour event period to meet with local partners. The event will be FREE and open to all small business owners in the area. Food will be provided.