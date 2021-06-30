JEDCO Touts 2020 Accomplishments in Annual Report

METAIRIE – The 2020 JEDCO Annual Report is now available. The review highlights the “tremendous efforts, wins, and successes of the JEDCO team and our many partners despite the challenges, hardships, and losses faced last year,” according to Jerry Bologna, president and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission.

“We financed businesses that were able to open in the middle of the pandemic,” said Bologna in a press release. “We completed construction on the first model home built through the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Strategic Plan. We developed the new long-term economic development strategic plan to inform the future of Jefferson Parish. We hosted two seasons of the Jefferson Parish Pulse podcast, continued to provide educational content through the Prosper Jefferson series, and focused on supporting businesses of all sizes and industries. We never stopped moving forward in our efforts to shape the future of our economy.”

See the complete report here.