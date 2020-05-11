JEDCO to Host Webinar on Returning to Workplace

th, at 11:00 am for a “From the Comfort of Home Back to the Workplace: Will you be ready for your employees to return,” this valuable webinar will feature five informed experts who will cover a variety of topics including: Join JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce this Thursday, May 14, at 11:00 am for a Prosper Jefferson webinar on preparing businesses for what comes next. Titledthis valuable webinar will feature five informed experts who will cover a variety of topics including:

HR’s role in balancing consistency with compassion

HCM technology and adapting to our new world

Putting local first – leveraging community strength when welcoming customers back into the “new normal”

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

Or iPhone one-tap :

+13126266799,,82571121680# or

+19292056099,,82571121680#

Or Telephone:

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 929 205 6099 or

+1 301 715 8592 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 669 900 6833 or

+1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 825 7112 1680

All Prosper Jefferson seminars are free and open to the public. The webinar will be recorded and shared on the JEDCO and Jefferson Chamber websites following the event.