JEDCO to Host Webinar on Returning to Workplace

Last week, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), Jefferson Parish and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce released the Jefferson Back to Business Plan, the official strategy to reopen the Jefferson Parish economy safely and effectively. The plan, which was developed in concert with medical experts and an industry task force, includes important standards and recommendations, industry guidelines, a vision for a phased reopening, and valuable resources to jump start business. As businesses plan to resume operations and bring employees back into the office, many factors should be considered to ensure a smooth transition.