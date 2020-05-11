JEDCO to Host Webinar on Returning to Workplace
Last week, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), Jefferson Parish and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce released the Jefferson Back to Business Plan, the official strategy to reopen the Jefferson Parish economy safely and effectively. The plan, which was developed in concert with medical experts and an industry task force, includes important standards and recommendations, industry guidelines, a vision for a phased reopening, and valuable resources to jump start business. As businesses plan to resume operations and bring employees back into the office, many factors should be considered to ensure a smooth transition.
Join JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce this Thursday, May 14th, at 11:00 am for a Prosper Jefferson webinar on preparing businesses for what comes next. Titled “From the Comfort of Home Back to the Workplace: Will you be ready for your employees to return,” this valuable webinar will feature five informed experts who will cover a variety of topics including:
- HR’s role in balancing consistency with compassion
- HCM technology and adapting to our new world
- Putting local first – leveraging community strength when welcoming customers back into the “new normal”
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
All Prosper Jefferson seminars are free and open to the public. The webinar will be recorded and shared on the JEDCO and Jefferson Chamber websites following the event.