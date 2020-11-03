JEDCO to Host Webinar on Navigating Business Interruption After a Disaster

AVONDALE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission will host a webinar about business interruption at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Topics include:

Business Interruption Insurance – what is it and why does your business need it?

What Business Interruption Insurance covers

How to file a claim

How to document your business interruption

What to do if there’s a dispute in coverage

From a press release:

“Has your business been impacted by Hurricane Zeta? Have you experienced business disruption as a result of the storm? When a disaster strikes, it is important to be prepared. But even the most prepared businesses can experience struggles and challenges in the aftermath of a severe weather event or unexpected crisis. Over the past several days, businesses across Jefferson Parish experienced business disruption as a result of Hurricane Zeta. As our community focuses on recovery, JEDCO understands that many of our business owners have questions about business interruption insurance, filing claims, and how to prepare documentation to receive insurance funds in the aftermath of the storm.”

Click here to register.