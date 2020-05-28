JEDCO to Host Webinar on Marketing During the Pandemic

AVONDALE, La — From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

In the midst of a pandemic, it can be challenging for businesses to know how to best approach their marketing strategy. As the economy begins to reopen, questions arise about how to position a business in a time of global crisis. Businesses must balance promotion of their products and services with a sense of empathy and tact. They have to consider the language they use, the imagery they’re sharing, and the overall message that they are putting out into the world. There should be policies in place for how your business interacts with your customers and with the community – from media outreach to social media and everything in between. It is a lot to think about as we navigate the “new normal.”

Join JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 10:00 am for a webinar on Marketing & Messaging During a Pandemic. Amy Boyle Collins, vice president of Gambel Communications, and Jeff Januszek, owner and founder of Jeff Januszek Social Media will provide valuable guidance and insight to help elevate your brand’s messaging and communication strategy during this unprecedented time. During this webinar, these experts will cover:

Developing a crisis strategy

Pitching to the media with empathy, tact and awareness

Evolving your message over time & remaining fluid during crisis

Creating social media content during a pandemic

Case Studies: How local businesses have adjusted their messaging to stay relevant & valuable right now

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR HERE:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4SSl8x3aQnGaQNF6_9K70A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. This seminar is free and open to the public. It will be recorded and shared on the JEDCO and Jefferson Chamber websites following the event.