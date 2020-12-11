JEDCO to Host ‘People, Prosperity and Placemaking’

AVONDALE – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

In the midst of a global pandemic, it can be difficult to feel like celebrating. Yet, we know it is important to come together (virtually) to honor the wins and the work that will shape the future of Jefferson Parish. JEDCO will say goodbye to 2020 and hello to the future. We know we’re not alone in our excitement to leave 2020 behind, but before we do, we’d like to take a look back. More importantly, we’ve already set our sights on the work that must be done to go forward in recovery, renewal and resilience.

All year long, the JEDCO team has been hard at work to develop a strategy for the future of this community’s economy. With support from Austin-based consulting firm TIP Strategies, JEDCO sought input from stakeholders and key partners across the region to help chart a course for the next five years. The Jefferson EDGE 2025, the long-term economic development strategic plan for Jefferson Parish, will inform many of JEDCO’s economic development actions to support target industry clusters; enhance focus on diversity, equity and inclusion; and elevate the sense of place in Jefferson Parish.

On Wednesday, December 16th, at 10 a.m., join JEDCO for “People, Prosperity & Placemaking: The Future of Jefferson Parish.” At the Annual Meeting, which we will hold virtually this year, JEDCO will provide a first look at the new Jefferson EDGE plan. As one of JEDCO’s largest and most impactful initiatives, the Jefferson EDGE 2025 will set the community on a course to a stronger and brighter economic future. Additionally, we will take a look back at 2020 to highlight JEDCO’s economic development wins and project successes. Looking back helps to inform our future.

JEDCO has invited John Karras and Jon Roberts from TIP Strategies to present key goals and actions designed to stimulate innovation, attract investment, create jobs, enhance equitable and inclusive practices across the parish, and continue to maintain our status as a destination for business.

This is your chance to learn about the plan and ask questions before it is officially adopted by Jefferson Parish. You won’t want to miss this event!

Click here to register.