JEDCO to Host Discussion of New Transit Routes

Photo from Facebook

AVONDALE, La. – The New Orleans Regional Planning Commission – a board of local elected officials and citizen members – has been developing a redesigned bus and streetcar network for Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Bernard Parishes. The proposed changes to the regional transit network have been drafted and public input is now requested.

JEDCO, Greater New Orleans Inc., Ride New Orleans, and the RPC are co-hosting a virtual input session for businesses at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 18. This is an opportunity for employers to see the new proposed transit routes, hear about the process and next steps, and provide feedback based on the needs of their employees and customers

Click here to register.