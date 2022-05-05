JEDCO to Host Community Event at Churchill Technology & Business Park

AVONDALE, La. – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission will host a community event on Friday, May 6 at the Churchill Technology and Business Park. “Churchill sPark” was designed to engage with the local community and raise awareness of the master-planned development. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 700 Churchill Parkway.

JEDCO said the Churchill Technology & Business Park offers 480 acres of development-ready land. In an effort to raise awareness about the park as a community and economic development asset, JEDCO committed to host multiple events to drive traffic to the site. Churchill sPark, designed to ignite innovation, inspire growth, and spark community engagement, will serve as the launchpad for additional programming and events. The event will also kick off international Economic Development Week.

Churchill sPark will include music, outdoor games, open house tours of the JEDCO Complex and the Delgado River City Site and Advanced Manufacturing Center, and the official grand opening of the JEDCO Finance Center, which houses JEDCO’s award-winning, top-performing Finance Department. Food will be available for purchase from two local food trucks, Couzan’s BBQ Team and Kenny’s Cajun & Creole Cuisine on the Geaux.

JEDCO plans to feature food samples from local businesses that utilized JEDCO loan programs to startup and grow, including Yakuza House, Crawlin’s Seafood, and LeBrane’s Creole Cuisine. NOLA Motorsports Park and Zatarain’s will also participate. Music will be provided by DJ Dave and the Jaywalkers.

Click here for a registration link.