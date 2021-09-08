JEDCO Responds to Hurricane Ida, Develops Business Resources

AVONDALE, La. – In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission mobilized its crisis response efforts to aid in Jefferson Parish business recovery. The JEDCO team began outreach to local businesses immediately following the storm to assess damage and needs. The organization continues to provide resources, information, and support to all businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida Business Assessment Survey: Jefferson Parish businesses are encouraged to fill out the Hurricane Ida Business Assessment Survey to help the JEDCO team determine business interruption impact and respond to immediate needs. JEDCO stands at-the-ready to support individual businesses. Fill out the survey here.

FREE Transitional Office Space with Power and Internet: JEDCO will begin to offer free transitional office space to Jefferson Parish businesses at the JEDCO headquarters in Avondale on Wednesday, September 8, for as long as the organization is able to do so. Offices include internet, phone service, and air conditioning. Space can be reserved in four-hour time slots (mornings and afternoons) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Interested businesses must call in advance to reserve space. JEDCO is not accepting walk-ups at this time. Contact Scott Rojas, JEDCO Director of Facilities and Information Technology, at 504-875-3916 or email him at srojas@jedco.org to reserve space.

FREE Business Continuity Webinar with LA Dept. of Insurance Commissioner & Adams and Reese: This Thursday, September 9th, at 10:30 a.m., JEDCO will host a webinar on Business Continuity after Hurricane Ida. Join JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna, Louisiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, and Adams & Reese Partner Michael Berson to discuss navigating insurance claims, federal resources, and other best practices for businesses in the aftermath of the storm. Register here.

Hurricane Ida Resources Webpage: JEDCO launched a Hurricane Ida Resources and Information Page on its website in the immediate aftermath of the storm. It is being regularly updated with information, resources, and valuable links that will serve our community in its recovery. Visit the Hurricane Ida Resources and Updates Page here.

“As our community recovers from the lasting effects of Hurricane Ida, JEDCO remains a steadfast resource and partner for our local businesses,” said JEDCO President & CEO Jerry Bologna. “Within hours of Ida’s impact, the JEDCO team began responding to needs in order to bring our businesses back into commerce as quickly as possible. Our business community is resilient, innovative, and poised for a robust recovery. JEDCO is proud to be at the heart of these efforts as we all work together to come back stronger than ever.”

JEDCO is open from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. In-person meetings with JEDCO staff are by appointment only at this time. For assistance, call 504-875-3908.

