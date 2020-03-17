JEDCO Releases Resources for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Dear Jefferson Parish businesses:

As restrictions are implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, JEDCO understands our local businesses – and our residents – will be impacted. Our job here at JEDCO is to minimize business disruption during a time of social distancing. The JEDCO team remains dedicated to our business community today and every day. That is why we have developed several tools and resources to provide your businesses with the best possible service and care during this dynamic situation.

JEDCO’s Economic Development Services team has developed a business survey to understand each of our businesses’ unique and specific needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We ask business owners to fill out this form , which can be found on our website. At the same time, our team has already begun to proactively reach out to our businesses to provide additional guidance, resources and support.

Additionally, I am pleased to announce the activation of JEDCO Business Boost , an online listing of all Jefferson Parish businesses that plan to remain open in order to serve our community during this extraordinary time. The Business Boost list will include contact information, business hours and more for groceries, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and other key businesses. We are working to populate that list at this very moment – and will continue to do so until we emerge on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage all open businesses to take a few moments to fill out this survey to help us build out this list – and inform residents of your accessibility. You can also use the #JEDCOBizBoost hashtag on social media to inform us of your updates. This comprehensive list will be shared by all of our business partners to help boost the businesses that serve as the economic heartbeat of our region.

The JEDCO team stands at-the-ready to guide our businesses as SBA Disaster Relief funding becomes available. Our Finance Team developed a guide to help your business navigate the application process. You can find that sheet here

Finally, JEDCO created the COVID-19 Response web page with a list of available resources and information of value for our business community. JEDCO staff is monitoring all business response to COVID-19 and we are regularly updating the webpage with new information.

JEDCO has always striven to be the kind of organization that businesses can count on during difficult times. We have overcome adversity alongside our businesses and residents in the past. This time will be no different. During this uncertain time, please know that JEDCO is here as a resource and a partner for your business. We are here for you.

Sincerely,

Jerry Bologna

JEDCO President & CEO





