JEDCO Releases CARE Act Resources for Local Businesses

(AVONDALE, La) — From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

Today, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and Adams and Reese co-hosted a web conference to break down the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 event. The panelists covered a wide range of actions outlined within the bill, including offering forgivable loans to small businesses that maintain payroll, providing direct payments to individuals and families, instituting economic relief for distressed industries, and extending significant financial support for hospitals and medical institutions.

If you missed the live broadcast, or just want to listen back to the information provided during the web conference, JEDCO has you covered! The team recorded the full web conference. You can find the full recording here.

Interested in connecting with lenders that administer SBA loans? JEDCO added a list of all SBA lenders in Louisiana to our website. See the list here.

JEDCO received a high volume of questions during the CARES Act web conference call. The team will review all outreach and develop a Frequently Asked Questions sheet to help businesses navigate the CARES Act. That sheet will be housed on the JEDCO COVID-19 Response web page here

Visit JEDCO’s website at www.JEDCO.org for continued updates, available resources and additional information for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Comments

comments