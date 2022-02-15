JEDCO Rebrands Business Retention, Expansion and Attraction Program

Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) announced the official branding of its business retention, expansion, and attraction services on Monday. The economic development services program will now be called JEDCO HEART, an acronym that stands for “Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent.”

Since 1987, JEDCO’s economic development services team has supported thousands of businesses in their efforts to grow, create jobs, and put down roots in Jefferson Parish. Developing a formal brand around these critical activities of business growth, attraction, retention, and workforce development allows JEDCO to further its message of service. The new brand showcases JEDCO’s accessibility, dedication, social equity, and care with which employees serve the business community. JEDCO’s HEART team works with businesses of all sizes and at all stages of growth.

“It is no secret that our business retention and expansion program has been the lifeblood of our economic development efforts for decades now,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Our business retention efforts are how we diagnose, triage, and treat our companies to ensure they achieve optimal health. We will continue to breathe life into our small businesses, pump resources into our community, and optimize opportunities for our workforce. It is our sincere hope that this new brand will further our reach and broaden our ability to serve our business community.”

The messaging is not entirely new for JEDCO. The organization has long been positioned as the heart of the local economy and a driving force for the entire region. The economic development organization launched the Jefferson Parish Pulse podcast in 2019 to promote the businesses and individuals at the heart of innovation and economic advancement.

Additionally, JEDCO placed an increased focus on healthcare through the Jefferson Edge, the long-term economic development strategic plan for Jefferson Parish. Jefferson is at the epicenter of the region and the state for healthcare delivery and innovation, a fact JEDCO has marketed through its “Vitals of Innovation” ad campaign. Building upon the organization’s pre-existing branding strategy advances JEDCO’s story while also tying it to the many industries that help the Jefferson Parish economy thrive.

HEART is an extension of the current JEDCO brand, aligning with the organization’s overall look and feel which has been in place since 2015. The new program brand was announced at a small launch event for key partners at the JEDCO Conference Center in the Churchill Technology & Business Park on Tuesday.

Visit JEDCO’s HEART page to explore the new brand.