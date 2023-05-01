JEDCO Prepares to Celebrate Economic Development Week

AVONDALE, La. — From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:

We are counting down the days until Economic Development Week 2023. From May 8-12, JEDCO will join hundreds of economic development organizations around the country to celebrate the work we do to create jobs, investment and opportunities in our communities.

During the second week of May, we will continue our tradition of promoting and raising awareness of JEDCO’s impact, innovative approach to economic development and important partnerships that help drive our economy forward. We have so many success stories to share, none of which would be possible without you, our business community, our partners, our stakeholders, and our leaders.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration without collaboration and connection! Please consider joining us for one of our upcoming local events as we show appreciation for our partners in progress!

Visit the JEDCO website for more information.