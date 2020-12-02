JEDCO, Jefferson Parish Unveil Terrytown Model Home

TERRYTOWN, La. – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, in partnership with Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Councilman-at-Large Ricky Templet and key development partners, celebrated the ribbon cutting of the first model home built through the Jefferson Parish Neighborhood Revitalization Model Home Pilot Program in Terrytown.

The model home pilot program was created through the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Strategic Plan, which aims to provide a suite of tools, resources and recommendations that will improve existing housing stock, encourage the development of new desirable housing units and improve the neighborhood amenities and infrastructure in Terrytown. Spearheaded by Jefferson Parish and JEDCO, the plan was created to stimulate investment in housing stock that complements surrounding architectural styles while featuring contemporary interior and exterior designs in demand by today’s homebuyers. The plan is a result of a multi-year focus on housing stock enhancement by Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. It was initiated in Terrytown by Councilman Ricky Templet.

The first model home, located at 522 Farmington Place in Terrytown, was constructed with funding from Council District 1 and a partnership with the Jefferson Parish Finance Authority. The builders utilized mid-century modern architectural design guidelines developed by the Tulane University Albert and Tina Small Center for Collaborative Design, which incorporated historical and existing architectural styles in Terrytown and input from Terrytown residents. Construction on the home began in July 2020 and was completed in November 2020.

The model home offers three bedrooms; two bathrooms; vaulted ceilings; an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling light; grey cabinets with stainless appliances, gas stove and kitchen island; off-street parking; two patios and a covered entry; a large fenced-in yard; and vinyl plank flooring in shades of grey throughout the home. The living area is 1,386 sq. ft. The total area of the home is 1,540 sq. ft. Estimated hard cost of construction was $190,000, which includes permit fees, builders’ insurance(s) and updated cost increases related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about the model home here.

“The unveiling of this model home marks the culmination of a collaborative effort that we hope will be replicated throughout our Parish,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “The economic impacts of this new completed home will be far-reaching. When a prospective business considers a community, they make decisions based on a number of factors, including quality of life, education and housing. Improving our housing stock and addressing and providing a variety of housing options will allow our community to remain economically competitive and attractive. Our innovative approach to neighborhood advancement, along with our dynamic partnerships, are some of the many reasons why Jefferson Parish continues to be a destination for business.”

Terrytown is the oldest planned suburban development in Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Parish Council voted for Terrytown to become the first neighborhood for the pilot program because of its many community strengths, opportunities and challenges. The plan – and this new model home – will serve as a model for other neighborhoods across Jefferson Parish, providing opportunities to retain residents and attract a new generation of homebuyers.

“This home is a perfect example of what is possible in Terrytown,” said Councilman-at-Large Ricky Templet. “As we began developing the Jefferson Parish Neighborhood Revitalization Strategic Plan, we knew that Terrytown had much to offer. The construction of this modern, functional model home has become the centerpiece for the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Strategic Plan. I am proud to have dedicated funds to this project in order to bring our vision to fruition. This home and the continued improvement of the Terrytown neighborhood will be a catalyst for private investment and growth in Terrytown and across Jefferson Parish.”

The home will be put on the market in December and sold through the MLS system of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors. Future homes through the Terrytown model home pilot program will be constructed through a partnership between the New Orleans Educational League for the Construction Industry and the Jefferson Parish Finance Authority. The project was designed to demonstrate how a new home can blend into an existing neighborhood, like Terrytown.

“It is a tremendous honor to work on this project in partnership with Jefferson Parish, JEDCO and the Jefferson Parish Finance Authority,” said Lynda Nugent Smith on behalf of NOEL. “The Terrytown Model Home Program aligns with another mission: to benefit Greater New Orleans communities through the construction of current, open floor plan home styles. This home is a perfect example of what buyers are looking for in our community and we are proud to have played a role in its construction. We hope to encourage renovations in older neighborhoods as well.”

The construction of the home was completed by West Bank-based builder Hyman Bartolo Contractors. The architect on the project was Garrity + Accardo Architects in collaboration with the Tulane Small Center. The project was overseen by NOEL. Other organizations participating in this effort include NOMAR and the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans.