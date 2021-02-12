JEDCO, Jefferson Parish Seek Ideas to Develop Fat City

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish and regional economic development leaders have issued a request for information to solicit ideas from developers about best uses for public and private land in Fat City. The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, Greater New Orleans Inc. and the Metairie Business Development District are all collaborating on the effort.

Located within Metairie’s central business district, Fat City is home to Lakeside Mall and is adjacent to one of the highest trafficked intersections in the state. Since 2009, when the neighborhood was designated a key area for growth and prosperity, the Parish has revised its zoning, completed major infrastructure and streetscape improvements and launched a Façade Improvement Program. Meanwhile, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office constructed an $8.8 million, two-story, mixed-use Sheriff’s District station in the neighborhood.

GNO Inc. released the RFI through national legal and consulting firm Faegre Drinker. It calls for interest and qualifications from experienced development teams to design and construct a commercial, civic, or mixed-use project that meets Jefferson Parish priorities for Fat City, such as recreational pocket parks, community gathering spaces, public parking and library space.

“Fat City has long been considered a vital economic development location for the Greater New Orleans region with tremendous potential to create jobs, investment and enhanced quality of life. With this project, we continue to position Fat City as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and technology,“ said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna in a release.

Respondents must submit their name, title, company, address, phone number and email address of a single point of contact to Mike.Brink@FaegreDrinker.com. Responses are due Feb. 22.