JEDCO, Jefferson Parish Release Terrytown Revitalization Plan

TERRYTOWN, La. – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), in partnership with Jefferson Parish and the Tulane School of Architecture’s Albert & Tina Small Center for Collaborative Design, announced the release of a progressive strategic plan designed to improve the housing stock and quality of life in Terrytown. The Jefferson Parish Council adopted the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Study Strategic Plan at the council meeting on Wednesday.

Born out of the Jefferson Parish Housing Stock Enhancement Strategic Plan, the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Study Strategic Plan aims to provide a suite of tools, resources and recommendations that will improve existing housing stock, encourage the development of new desirable housing units and improve the neighborhood amenities and infrastructure in Terrytown. Terrytown is the oldest planned suburban development in Jefferson Parish. The Jefferson Parish Council voted for Terrytown to become the first neighborhood for the pilot program because of its many community strengths, opportunities and challenges. The plan will serve as a model for other neighborhoods across Jefferson Parish, providing opportunities to retain residents and attract a new generation of homebuyers.

Work on the Terrytown Neighborhood Revitalization Study Strategic Plan began in late 2018. The project team, comprised of JEDCO, the Jefferson Parish Planning Department and Tulane’s Small Center, hosted meetings to gather input from residents and key stakeholders, such as Parish directors, bank lenders, the Terrytown Civic Association, Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, the Jefferson Parish Finance Authority and the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors. The project team conducted a zoning and land use study of Holmes Blvd. and Behrman Highway, developed architectural design guidelines for new and renovated homes in Terrytown, and began researching available financing/grant options for homeowners and homebuyers.

Following months of stakeholder input on opportunities and challenges, data examination and analysis, and a review of best practices nationwide, the project team developed a set of strategies to inform the future of Terrytown’s sense of place and housing options. The action items are divided into three primary categories:

Neighborhood amenities, services & infrastructure: The plan calls for a comprehensive suite of actions to improve neighborhood amenities and quality of life in Terrytown, including streetscape and public infrastructure improvements; opportunities for funding and development on publicly owned land; enhancement of public services related to quality of life improvements; encouraging commercial development in vacant and underutilized commercial properties; and more.

Land use & development regulation: During the planning process, the project team under Jefferson Parish Planning engaged in a land use and zoning study of key corridors within Terrytown to evaluate recommended zoning changes that would promote the neighborhood qualities of Terrytown, enhance safety, and improve walkability and physical appearance. As a result of this plan, the Jefferson Parish Council approved the rezoning of sections of Holmes Boulevard and Behrman Highway in Terrytown to encourage neighborhood commercial development with complete streets that improve pedestrian and bicycle accessibility. The plan also calls for other action items that enhance the quality of life, safety, and development throughout Terrytown.

Housing stock enhancement: The plan recommends several housing stock enhancement programs and initiatives that are designed to encourage new investment and reinvestment in housing within the Terrytown neighborhood. Tulane’s Small Center used the feedback provided by residents to develop architectural design guidelines that not only appeal to prospective homebuyers but also retain the historical significance of the existing structures and character of the neighborhood. The plan also calls for the development of a new Model Home Pilot Program, which will feature contemporary interior and exterior designs that are in high demand by today’s homebuyers. In addition to tackling the appearance of the homes in Terrytown, the plan also highlights opportunities to finance home renovations and construction. The project team developed a toolbox of available funding, financing programs, and grants to stimulate investment in Terrytown’s housing stock.





Comments

comments